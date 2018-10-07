TN will experience good rainfall: MeT Dept after IMD issues red alert

Deputy Director General of MeT S Balachandran on Sunday said that Tamil Nadu will have good rainfall activity after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Tamil Nadu. S Balachandran, Deputy Director General, MeT said, "We are having a depression over southeast Arabian Sea which is expected to become cyclone during next 24 hours and move north westward. It is further expected to intensify. In north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, low pressure area is formed. It is expected that depression will move towards Odisha coast in next three days. Under this influence, there will be a very good rainfall activity over Tamil Nadu."