12 Mar 2021: TN election: DMK announces candidates; Stalin's son to make debut

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday released a list of 173 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The list retains most sitting legislators of the party.

DMK chief MK Stalin, 68, announced that he will contest the Kolathur seat. His 43-year-old son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, will make his poll debut from the Chepauk constituency.

Announcement: 187 candidates to contest on DMK's symbol

Stalin addressed a press conference at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Friday.

He said he will file his nomination from the Kolathur constituency on March 15 and embark on the next leg of the campaign. Notably, Stalin will be contesting from Kolathur for the third time.

As many as 187 candidates (including allies) will be contesting on DMK's symbol, Stalin announced.

Fact: 'Cadre should assume DMK is contesting all 234 seats'

"Our cadre should assume it's the DMK that is contesting all 234 constituencies (total Assembly seats in the state) and that Thalaivar Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi; Stalin's late father and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister) is contesting in this election..." said Stalin.

Key candidates: Thanga Tamil Selvan to take on Deputy CM Paneerselvam

Notably, KN Nehru will contest from Trichy West, and Senthil Balaji (a former AIADMK Minister) will be fielded from Karur, where he will take on Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar.

Further, R Baalu's son, TRB Raaja, will contest from the Mannargudi seat.

Thanga Tamil Selvan (a former AIADMK MLA) will contest against Deputy CM O Paneerselvam in Bodinayakanur.

Allies: DMK ally Congress to contest 25 seats

Six seats have been set aside for the Vaiko-led Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), which will contest on the DMK's symbol along with eight other smaller parties.

DMK ally Indian National Congress will contest 25 seats.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, and Thol Thirumavalavan's Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will contest six seats each.

Elections: When will elections be held in Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 across 88,936 polling stations.

The term of the 234-seat state Legislative Assembly ends on May 24, 2021.

The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

The election for the vacant Kanyakumari Parliamentary seat will be conducted simultaneously on April 6, Arora announced.