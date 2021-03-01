DMK for ‘Dravidian Resistance’, AIADMK To Justify ‘Aryan’ Ally

Ask Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) what the BJP’s alliance with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) means and any of the spokespersons of the party would say, “It is about Aryan invasion”. The statement makes sense in Tamil Nadu, where Dravidian politics raises its hood every election season.

In fact, MK Stalin got the ball rolling just last week by calling 2021 elections a fight between ‘Aryan invasion and Dravidian resistance’. In contrast, this Legislative Assembly election AIADMK will have to prove its Dravidian credentials more than ever, experts say.

What’s the Big Fight in TN About?

As the party braces for 6 April, the day on which elections will be held in TN, the biggest challenge for AIADMK will be to justify its alliance with the BJP.

In the state’s ethos, the BJP is considered a threat to its cultural heritage. The Indian National Congress, which has won elections in the state till the 1960s, meanwhile, is only an incidental ally of the DMK. The Congress in TN has tactically aligned with DMK’s politics, experts say.

Against this backdrop, what will Tamil Nadu’s big electoral fight be about?

DMK and its allies – the Congress, Communist parties, Muslim League, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi – have planned to put up a front that foregrounds federalism, a Dravidian political trope, party insiders say. AIADMK, Pattali Makkal Katchi, and BJP, on the other hand, will be left to defend their stand on: “Centre’s rule through state government,” analysists told The Quint. The ABP C-voter survey has predicted a win for DMK in the state.

DMK Pits Dravidian Politics Against BJP

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections DMK alliance managed to win 37 out of 38 seats because they fought, what VCK had then called, “an ideological fight” against the BJP. Reiterating the same stand, VCK MP D Ravikumar told The Quint, “In this election the battle is not between AIADMK and DMK. This election, the fight is between AIADMK-BJP combine and DMK alliance. It is an ideological fight now more than ever. We are fighting to save Tamil Nadu from BJP’s clutches.”

Why an ideological fight?

Among other factors, Dravidian political parties in the state arose as a resistance movement against imposition of Hindi. Opposing introduction of Hindi in educational institutions, Dravidian anti-caste icon Periyar EV Ramaswamy in 1938 had coined the slogan, “Tamil Nadu for Tamils”. In 1949, CN Annadurai who founded Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam also supported Periyar’s Dravidian politics and even included a demand for Dravida Nadu – a nation comprising South Indian states – to be part of the party agenda. Though DMK dropped Dravida Nadu demand in 1962 from its party’s constitution, the essence of Dravidian politics, which strongly believes in autonomy of states, still is a huge crowd puller in Tamil Nadu.

Contrary to this, Bharatiya Janata Party’s politics, which stems from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is considered Aryan to its core and centralist in nature.

Anandhi Shanmugasundaram, a senior academic whose area of research is Dravidian politics, delineated the fundamental differences between Dravidian ethos and BJP’s politics. “The ideology of RSS, which is BJP’s parent organisation, is diametrically opposite to that of the Dravidian ideology. Hinduism is homogenous according to the RSS and caste hierarchy is central to this Hinduism. In contrast, the Dravidian movement believes in religion, which stems from tribal collectivity. In this collectively, there is no hierarchy and there could even be more than one kind of Hinduism,” Dr Shanmugasundaram said.

Meaning, Hinduism in Tamil Nadu also has its secular roots. Moreover, Dravidian politics also has social justice as its core value.

Pitted against this political climate, AIADMK will have to explain why it has formed an alliance with the BJP, Shanmugsundaram said.

AIADMK on the Defensive

For the Tamil public who trend #GoBackModi every time the PM visits the state, BJP stands for communal politics and devolution of state’s powers. “Look at the CAA and Triple Talaq bill, both aiming to target one particular community, the Muslims. In Tamil Nadu there is no space for this sort of politics,” said a spokesperson for DMK Saravanan Annadurai.

Bearing the BJP’s burden, AIADMK leader and TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy told a Muslim congregation in Tiruppur, “Don’t fear our alliance. An alliance is different and ideology is different. Alliance can change every time. Alliances are created for politics. Every party has an ideology and they will never let it go.”

It is, however, not just the communal politics of its alliance partner that AIADMK will be left to defend.

The party had supported three major legislations mooted by the BJP government –Triple Talaq bill, Citizenship Amendment Act, and the new farm laws. “Especially, while supporting the farm laws the AIADMK government agreed to forego state’s rights over agriculture legislation,” Annadurai said. Agriculture is a state subject.

According to analysists, distancing itself from the Centre’s policies, which people of Tamil Nadu have opposed could help AIADMK. “If AIADMK shares less number of seats with the BJP, it will help the party electorally. BJP may not win if they field many candidates,” an AIADMK leader said on the condition of anonymity. BJP has asked for 30 seats in the state. The party’s state leadership thinks that it can win 25 seats.

If AIADMK succeeds to make this election about caste politics – it granted reservation for Vanniyar caste group in the state’s Backward Class list – and development—Jalayalithaa’s welfare schemes – the party could save itself, observers said. “If the party can hold on to its identity, which since M G Radhakrishnan and Jalayalalithaa’s time has drifted far away from its Dravidian roots, it may capture the support of the electorate,” Anandhi Shanmugasundaram said.

There is, however, the anti-incumbency factor, which may become another hurdle for AIADMK. The party that has been in power since the last two terms, may not get another five years to rule, observers said. “People may give DMK a chance this time, after 10 long years,” Shanmugasundaram added.

Will the Dravidian sentiment win DMK this election?

Will the Dravidian sentiment win DMK this election?