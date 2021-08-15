TN celebrates 75th Independence Day

Chennai, Aug 15 (PTI) The country's 75th Independence Day was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Sunday with fervour.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit hoisted the national flag and took the salute of the CRPF personnel, the Raj Bhavan said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin unfurled the tricolour at the Fort St George, the seat of power in Tamil Nadu and also gave way various awards in different spheres. He also inaugurated a pillar to commemorate the 75th year of the country's independence.

AIADMK Coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam hoisted the Indian flag at his residence here, the party said. Party joint coordinator K Palaniswami extended his Independence Day greetings to the people.

Purohit and Stalin had earlier conveyed their Independence day greetings to the people of the state.

Independence Day celebrations were also held at the Southern Railway, Integral Coach Factory and Customs among others.

Headquarters Dakshin Bharat Area (DB Area) of the Indian Army celebrated the 75th Independence Day.

Major General Prakash Chandra, Chief of Staff (COS), Headquarters- DB Area, laid a wreath at War Victory Memorial, here, and paid homage to the fallen heroes of the nation on the occasion.

DB Area has its Headquarters in Chennai, which is under Southern Command of the Indian Army, a release here said.

Southern Railway's Madurai Division also celebrated the 75th Independence Day.

'P Ananth, Divisional Railway Manager, being a Colonel in Territorial Army and Commanding Officer of Railway Engineers Regiment, Moulali, Secunderabad, hoisted the national flag in Army dress. He took the salute in the march past paraded by Railway Protection Force personnel,' an official release said.

Later in the day, Governor Purohit hosted the ceremonial 'At Home' reception here, attended by Stalin, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu and Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Sanjib Banerjee, among others.

In his address at the event held at the Raj Bhavan, he said Tamil Nadu was home to a rich culture, an ancient language and friendly people.

The state has very good infrastructure, and efficient work-culture.

'Untiring efforts of the state government has made Tamil Nadu number one state in India in many fields. I expect all of you to work hard with total transparency and give corruption-free administration to people and make the state number one in all the fields,' he was quoted as saying in a Raj Bhavan release.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he said, 'recall the face of the poorest and the weakest man or woman whom you may have seen and ask yourself if the step you contemplate is going to be of any use to him or her'.

'The true essence of freedom will have been realised when this expectation of Mahatma Gandhi is fully put into practice,' he added.

Purohit congratulated Stalin and the entire government machinery, particularly the frontline workers, doctors, nurses, all health workers, Revenue, Police, Local bodies and other departments, saying they have tirelessly worked as a team to combat the second wave of covid-19 pandemic in Tamil Nadu.

He appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to continue their cooperation to the government by following the pandemic protocols strictly and achieve 100 percent Covid-19 vaccination. PTI SA ROH ROH