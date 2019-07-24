TMC's Derek O'Brien recalls personal trauma while speaking on POCSO Bill

All India Trinamool Congress Member in parliament recalled his childhood trauma of being molested in a bus while speaking on POCSO Amendment Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. "As a 13-year-old, after tennis practice and in short pants and t-shirt, I got on a crowded bus. I was sexually molested; it was reason enough for an unknown man to ejaculate at shorts of this boy," said Derek O'Brien. He urged Members of Parliament and people to speak about sexual abuses in public life. Rajya Sabha passed The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Wednesday. The POCSO bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on January 8, 2019.