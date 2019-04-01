TMC workers stage rail roko protest in WB's Hooghly

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers staged a 'rail roko protest' in Hooghly's Rishra over the ongoing CBI issue. TMC accused BJP of resorting to political vendetta. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sat on her 'Save the Constitution' dharna at Metro Channel, Kolkata. Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar is also present. Earlier, CBI team had landed at the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. All five CBI officers who were detained by Kolkata police have been released.