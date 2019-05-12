TMC workers restricting people from casting their votes in WB's West Midnapore: Dilip Ghosh

Amid 6th phase elections polling West Bengal's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party workers are stopping People to vote. He said, "At a booth in Rampura (West Midnapore), my people were being threatened since yesterday, so I went to meet, TMC goons attacked us, we were stopped from going inside the booth. These people are stopping people from voting."