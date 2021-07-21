TMC workers detained in Tripura as they had assembled to hear Mamata Banerjee’s speech

As All India Trinamool Congress President and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sets to make a footprint on the national level, 82 TMC workers have been detained in Tripura. This comes as TMC is set to celebrate 21 July as Shaheed Diwas. The Trinamool Congress workers had gathered to listen to a live telecast of Mamata Banerjee’s Speech when the local police detained them in Kailash Nagar. They were filled in buses and escorted away from the site. Mamata Banerjee might have national-level ambitions however she is constantly facing hurdles and is being obstructed be it in Ahemdabad or Tripura. To know more watch the video