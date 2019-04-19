TMC workers allegedly vandalise BJP leader's house in Hooghly

House of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Women Wing president Locket Chatterjee was allegedly vandalised by All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Friday. Locket Chatterjee is also BJP's candidate from Hooghly Parliamentary constituency. Chatterjee tweeted, "TMC goons attacked my home in Hooghly today afternoon. They are disturbed with the support for BJP. Nothing can stop me, not even your cowardly attack. I will campaign more in coming days." West Bengal will vote in all seven phases for its 80 Lok Sabha seats, starting from the first phase on April 11 up to May 19.