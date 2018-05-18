TMC workers allegedly attack BJP supporters, vandalise houses in Jalpaiguri

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers allegedly attacked Bharatiya Janata Party supporters and vandalised houses in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri. The supporters fled their houses to safeguard themselves and their families. Several clashes were reported between BJP and TMC workers in different parts of the state on the day of results of West Bengal's Panchayat Polls on Thursday. TMC won the elections by winning in most of the constituencies.