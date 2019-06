All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, Ajijar Rahaman allegedly killed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in West Bengal's Cooch Behar on Wednesday. The body has been taken to local government hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway. A local TMC leader said, "Azhar Ali, a member of BJP and some other people beat up and killed Ajijar Rahaman."