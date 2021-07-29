TMC Turncoat Sunil Mondal Sets Off Ghar Wapsi Buzz, Meets Mukul Roy Thrice in Delhi

West Bengal MP Sunil Mondal once again set off buzz about his possible return to TMC after he met party leader Mukul Roy for the third time on Thursday in the national capital. Though Mondal, an MP from East Burdwan, refused to divulge anything about his meeting with Roy, there are speculations that he is desperately trying hard to return to TMC.

On December 19, 2020, Mondal along with 10 MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari, had joined the BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a public rally in West Midnapore.

Ever since Roy rejoined the TMC on May 11 in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, several other TMC turncoats, who jumped ship before the assembly polls, are in constant touch with him for ‘ghar wapsi’. However, it seems that Mamata Banerjee is not in a mood to re-induct turncoats as she feels they failed to maintain decorum while giving political speeches.

During Roy’s ghar wapsi, Banerjee clarified that those who abused the party and crossed all limits before joining the BJP ahead of the assembly polls will not be reinducted. “Mukul is our old family member. He joined BJP after he was threatened (in the name of CBI). Today, he joined us and I noticed that he is mentally relaxed now. Old is Gold and he will play an important role in the party,” she had said.

In the past, after the assembly poll result was declared in Bengal, Mondal felt that the BJP had a trust issue with those who joined from the Trinamool Congress.

On July 30, Mondal has to reply to a Lok Sabha notice after TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking disqualification of Mondal and TMC MP from Contai in East Midnapore, Sisir Kumar Adhikari as per Rule 6 of the Members of Lok Sabha (disqualification on grounds of defection) Rules, 1985.

It seems that Mondal went to meet Roy — in an act of desperation — to secure his place back in the TMC in a bid to retain his MP seat before the deadline to respond to the Lok Sabha notice gets over.

