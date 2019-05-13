TMC supporters allegedly vandalised convoy of Babul Supriyo in WB's Basirhat

Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo alleged that vehicles of his security personnel were attacked with stones by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters near West Bengal's Basirhat on Sunday. Supriyo had gone for a rally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sayantan Basu and the incident took place while he was returning. The perpetrators of the attack have been taken to a detention place near Basirhat. Supriyo is safe as his security personnel rescued him from the attackers. The state leadership of BJP has filed a written complaint along with the video footage as proof with the Election Commission of India (ECI). BJP has also demanded the removal of the head of the police of the district. Babul Supriyo is candidate of BJP from Asansol.