TMC Stages Dharna in Tripura Demanding Arrest of Attackers of Abhishek Banerjee’s Convoy

The Trinamool Congress leaders have staged a dharna in Agartala, Tripura on Thursday as they claim that no action has been taken by the State police regarding the attack on TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy.

The protest was led by TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who is currently in Agartala, along with several other TMC workers and supporters.

Speaking to CNN-News18, one of the protesting TMC members, Sudip Raha said, “It’s been 72 hours but no arrest has been made by the police yet. Moreover, we lodged a complaint with the DGP too yesterday. 24 hours have passed and yet no action. We went to the police station too along with former MP Kunal Ghosh but we were heckled on our way. This, despite following all the Covid protocols in the State. When we asked the police if any action has been taken or not, they said they’re not even aware of the matter. There’s no safety in this State, law and order situation should be looked into.”

The TMC has also said that they will continue their protest until any action is taken against those who are involved in the alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy.

The Trinamool Congress has lodged a complaint at Tripura police headquarters in Agartala with the Director-General of Police on Wednesday. The complainants have also attached a copy of the video of the reported attack.

Earlier, top TMC leaders including West Bengal ministers Bratya Basu, Moloy Ghatak and MP Derek O’Brien also visited Tripura over the reported detention of poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC team in Agartala.

After winning the West Bengal Assembly elections with a comfortable majority, the Trinamool Congress is now eyeing Tripura, the State that is slated to hold polls in 2023.

