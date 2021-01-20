TMC seeks release of defence ministry book on Azad Hind Fauj

Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) Days before India celebrates the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the TMC on Wednesday demanded that a book chronicling the history of Azad Hind Fauj (INA) - compiled by the history division of the defence ministry decades ago -- be made public.

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, during a press meet here, said the book, edited by historian P C Gupta, is still awaiting release, as both the UPA and the NDA governments at the Centre did not take any initiative to get it published.

He claimed that the Prime Minister's Office and the defence ministry have several files on Netaji and his exploits lying with them, all under wraps.

'I have raised the issue many times in the Rajya Sabha,' he said.

Roy also pointed out that Bengal Chief Minister 'Mamata Banerjee, however, released all Netaji-related files available with the state government'.

Talking about the defence ministry manuscript on INA, he said Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of India, responding to an RTI filed by some Chandrachur Ghosh of Haryana in 2009, had ordered its release.

'...but the then UPA government said more details will be added to the book before its release, a proposal turned down by a single bench of the High Court. The court ordered the book cannot be edited further and had to be released in its original form.

'Subsequently, the government moved the division bench and the case is still pending,' the Rajya Sabha MP explained.

He claimed that pages from 186 to 191 of the book had said Netaji did not die in a plane crash, a conclusion also arrived at by the Mukherjee Commission -- which was formed by the then Congress government to inquire into the freedom fighter's mysterious disappearance.

'Both the Congress and the BJP are indifferent to the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who had formed the Indian National Army (INA). As many as 26,000 soldiers of that force had laid down their lives,' he added. PTI DC RMS RMS