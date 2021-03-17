TMC to release poll manifesto today; PM to chair COVID review meeting;Vaze's probe tightens|Top News

Here are the top Headlines of the hour:

1. Mega twist in the Antilia bomb scare case, National Investigation Agency claims ‘Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze used Mercedes that was allegedly used by Mansukh Hiren’, also claims Sachin Vaze was spotted near Ambani’s residence.

2. Sachin Vaze probe triggers political fight as NIA points to a deeper conspiracy. Bhartiya Janata Party says ‘Political leaders are next in line but Aghadi continues to deny these allegations’.

3. As India records the biggest spike of COVID19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to chair a review meeting with Chief Ministers of state and UTs. Agenda to be vaccination drive.

4. Now that injured Mamata Banerjee is back in action with her poll campaign, Mamata Banerjee is likely to release her poll manifesto today.