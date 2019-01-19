TMC rally: Opposition unites in a show of strength

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called for 'United India' opposition rally in Kolkata on Saturday. The rally has been called for a grand alliance of opposition parties. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy are expected to join the rally. West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had arrived at the venue. Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, Farooq Abdullah also joined the rally.