TMC Protests in Bengal's Kolkata & UP's Lucknow Against Spiralling Fuel Prices

The Trinamool Congress leaders and workers on Saturday staged a protest in West Bengal’s Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow against the spiralling fuel prices across the country. The TMC is eyeing to hold more such demonstrations in Delhi as party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had once said, “We will go ahead to take on the BJP in other states too.”

In Lucknow’s Hazratganj, the police stopped the protestors who were seen holding Hindi placards that roughly read, “Next time petrol and diesel will cross Rs 200. Now we don’t need Modi or BJP government.”

It is to be noted here that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has plan to expand party at national level which is why it has started taking parts in such demonstrations on large scale to fight against the BJP.

TMC MP from Rajyo Sabha and party’s national spokesperson Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said, “Fuel price has been increased 500 times since they first came in power. TMC is a party which always speaks out for common man first and thus people in other states are also supporting.” For instance, recently in Varanasi, people were seen raising TMC’s ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan during a protest, he said, adding, “We see protest from TMC in UP is something which definitely gives an indication that TMC getting ready for 2024.”

In West Bengal, petrol is retailing at over Rs 101 per litre and diesel at more than Rs 92, while domestic LPG jumped to Rs 861 per cylinder. Similarly, the petrol price has crossed Rs 100-mark in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

