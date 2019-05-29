TMC will not be able to continue till 2021 in WB: BJP Nat Secy Rahul Sinha

While speaking to ANI, National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rahul Sinha trained guns at All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) after LS elections results. Sinha said, "I think Vidhan Sabha elections will be held within 6 months to 1 year in West Bengal. The current government will not be able to continue till 2021. There is lot of dissatisfaction in TMC. The TMC government is being run by police and CID pressure."