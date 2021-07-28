TMC MPs Want Mamata Banerjee to be Face of Opposition Against PM Modi in 2024 Polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in an upbeat mood when she met her party’s Members of Parliament on Wednesday at Sukhendu Shekhar Roy’s residence. There was a celebratory mood all over.

Mamata patted all her MPs stating that they have done well in the election as well as in Parliament. The mood was set in every way with an ideal Bengali menu of fish and rice. Mamata gave a personal touch by enquiring about the well-being of family members of MPs.

She said that the MPs are doing well and they should continue their protest on Pegasus and other issues the way they are doing.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said: “Mamata Banerjee is the face of protest in India and she is the face who can challenge Modi. We want her to be the PM.”

Not only Kalyan Banerjee, MPs like Prasun Banerjee also stated that she is a national leader now. This meeting was just before Mamata’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

