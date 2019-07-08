TMC MPs hold protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in PSUs

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) held a protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in Public sector undertakings (PSUs) on Monday. Earlier, Former Congress president and Chairperson of the UPA Sonia Gandhi had criticised the Modi-led government in Lok Sabha saying that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had termed PSUs as 'temples of modern India' and such temples are in danger. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier mentioned in the budget speech that strategic disinvestment of select CPSEs would continue to remain a priority of this government. The government will undertake a strategic sale of PSUs and will also continue to do consolidation of PSUs in the non-financial space as well.