TMC MPs Allegedly Attacked Again in Tripura Ahead of Flag Hoisting Event

Trinamool Congress said their MPs were attacked three times on their way to a hoisting flag event on Independence Day in south Tripura on Sunday. MPs — Aparupa Poddar and Dola Sen — were allegedly assaulted near Belonia in south Tripura district. Sen’s secretary has been injured and their car has been damaged.

A team of 10 TMC members are in the state to organise football matches in Agartala under ‘Khela Hobe’ —the slogan popularised by chief minister Mamata Banerjee during the West Bengal elections.

The livid party members took to Twitter and posted from the All India Trinamool Congress Tripura, “Duare gunda raj of @BjpBiplab on full display! Trinamool MPs ATTACKED! No one is being spared, from our workers to our elected public representatives. Meanwhile, the Home Minister is simply watching the show! How dare @BJP4Tripura goons attack our workers, our MPs?! Under whose watch is this happening repeatedly? (sic)

“Absolute crumble of law and order in the state! #TripuraDeservesBetter. Is this how @BjpBiplab plans to silence us? By launching a rule of terror and bloodbath?” Trinamool members have been tweeting on the issue and have brought their injured partymen to Agartala GB hospital. TMC said it will raise the issue at every level.

BJP spokesperson Nabyendu Bhattachrya said, “They should be given Mithyashree (liar) instead of inciting people here they should go and see in Bengal why 80-year-old woman was raped. They don’t have people they are keeping in touch with fundamentalists of Bangladesh that’s why at times people are reacting. They are creating disturbance here in the name of Khela Hobe.”

The relations between TMC and BJP have strained after the former’s victory in assembly elections early this year. CM Banerjee has been aiming to play a bigger role in national politics and challenge BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

