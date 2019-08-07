TMC MP Derek O'Brien, Kailash Satyarthi pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj died on August 06 following a heart attack. She was 67-year-old. She breathed her last in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she had been brought in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest. Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Derek O'Brien paid his last respect to Sushma Swaraj at her residence today. Meanwhile, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi also paid his last respect to Sushma Swaraj.