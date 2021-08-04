TMC Lodges Complaint in Tripura After 'Attack' on Abhishek Banerjee’s Convoy; BJP Rubbishes Claims

The Trinamool Congress has lodged a complaint at Tripura police headquarters in Agartala with the Director-General of Police on Wednesday, over the alleged attack on the party’s national General Secretary and Diamond Harbour MP, Abhishek Banerjee.

In the complaint, the TMC has mentioned that while Abhishek was on his way to the Tripureswari temple to offer prayers, “he came under violent attack from certain anti-social elements who had placed themselves on the route”.

The complainants have also attached a copy of the video of the reported attack and demanded the arrest of those involved.

The TMC has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party responsible and said, “We believe that they were the agents of the BJP and were deliberately placed on the route with the sole objective of endangering Abhishek Banerjee’s life.

Those anti-social elements were also holding the flag of the BJP, iron rods and sticks. The local policemen also stood as mute spectators and let the law take into their own hands. On the entire way, Banerjee and his team had to face rampant sloganeering, abusive gestures and objectionable words.”

While filing the complaint, the TMC has also claimed that the defeat of the West Bengal Assembly elections did not go down well with the BJP and the politicians are resorting to such attacks on Abhishek Banerjee now.

Responding to the allegations made by Abhishek Banerjee and other TMC members, the BJP has said that the charges are baseless.

Speaking to CNN-News18, BJP West Bengal Vice-President Joy Prakash Majumdar said, “The allegations levelled by the Trinamool Congress is baseless. Rather, Abhishek Banerjee was provided with a ‘Z plus’ category security by the state government. Wherever Banerjee toured, the security went along with him. It was the State that ensured his security. We have nothing more to say about it.”

Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy was allegedly attacked during his visit to Agartala on Monday. Taking to social media, Banerjee posted a video and accused the BJP of the attack. He wrote, “Democracy in Tripura under BJP rule. Well done (Chief Minister) Biplab Deb for taking the state to new heights”.

Last week, a delegation of TMC including West Bengal ministers Bratya Basu, Moloy Ghatak and MP Derek O’Brien also visited Tripura over the reported detention of poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC team in Agartala.

The Trinamool Congress is eyeing Tripura as the Assembly elections in the state is slated to be held in 2023.

