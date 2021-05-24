TMC Leaders Want to Return to Party After Brief Stint With BJP

Three former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders – four-time MLA Sonali Guha, Sarala Murmu, and Amal Acharya – have expressed their wishes to leave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and rejoin Mamata Banerjee’s party.

The TMC reacted to the developments and said that there should me a moratorium for at least six months for the BJP leaders to return to the TMC.

What Did Guha, Murmu, and Acharya Say?

Guha expressed regret in joining the BJP and said she wants to come back to the TMC.

In a tweet, where she tagged West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Guha said her decision to join the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls was wrong.

"“Just like a fish cannot survive out of the water, I cannot survive without Mamata Banerjee. I was getting suffocated in BJP. I am severing all ties with the BJP and would join the TMC whenever Didi (Banerjee) calls me.”" - Sonali Guha

Interestingly, Murmu was given a ticket by the TMC to contest from the Habibpur Assembly seat, but she turned their offer down and joined the BJP.

"“Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has given a message to all those who left the party out of anger or hurt that they can return to her party. I am responding to that call. If she accepts us back then, most certainly, we will stay with Didi and work with Didi.”" - Sarala Muru told reporters

The third TMC leader, two-time MLA Amal Acharjee, also made a similar appeal. He left the party two weeks before the recently concluded Assembly polls.

"“I joined the BJP and worked for them for a few days out of anger and frustration after being denied a ticket; it was not out of any ideological shift.”" - Amal AcharjeeTMC’s Response

“A final decision will be taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but my suggestion is that there should be moratorium for six months. Our supporters have suffered a lot during the elections because of such leaders,” senior party leader and MP Saugata Roy said.

According to a report in The Hindu, it is not just these three but other leaders who want to return to the TMC. Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson, said that the party’s efforts were towards tackling COVID right now and no decision had been taken yet.



West Bengal BJP president said that if these leaders think they made the wrong decision, they should correct it.

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.‘Taught in a Towel’: Students Accuse TN Prof of Serial Sex Abuse2.22 L New COVID Cases in India, 4,454 Deaths; Tally Over 2.67 Cr . Read more on Politics by The Quint.