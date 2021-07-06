TMC Leader Mukul Roy's Wife Krishna Dies of Cardiac Arrest

In a tragic incident, Krishna Roy – wife of senior TMC leader Mukul Roy – passed away in a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday morning.

Recently, Krishna Roy’s health condition deteriorated and she was shifted to a private hospital in Chennai in an Air ambulance with Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO).

Hospital sources said around 4.45 am on Tuesday, Krishna suffered a cardiac arrest and she passed away despite all medical emergency support provided by the attending doctors.

On June 2, Abhishek Banerjee, chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, visited Kolkata’s Apollo Hospitals, where Krishna Roy was admitted with ECMO and had an interaction with her son Subhranshu, who was in the BJP then.

She was on life support after contracting Covid-19.

A day after on June 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also enquired about the health condition of Mukul Roy’s wife’s over telephone. Mukul Roy was the national vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party then.

Mukul had told PM Modi that his wife had turned negative for Covid-19 but she was on life support due to complications after the infection.

On July 7, her body will be brought to Kolkata from Chennai for last rites.

Recently, Mukul Roy quit the BJP and returned to TMC on May 11 in presence of party chief Mamata Banerjee during a formal induction ceremony.

To be precise – on December 17, 1997 Mukul Roy was the first to join when Trinamool Congress was formed – a year before when it was officially founded on January 1, 1998.

In 2006, Roy was made the general secretary of the party and became number-2 in the party after Mamata Banerjee. He enjoyed the protection of Mamata Banerjee for more than two decades.

In April 2006, he became a member of Rajya Sabha from West Bengal and was later appointed a member of the committee on urban development in August 2006. The same year, he became a member of the consultative committee in the ministry of home affairs.

In April 2008, Mamata made him the party’s all-India general secretary and the next year he became minister of state in the shipping ministry.

Born in 1954 in Kanchrapara in the North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, Mukul was a bright student and wanted to become a social worker. He did his graduation in BSc from Calcutta University and in 2006, he did his MA in public administration from the Kamaraj University in Madurai. Mukul Roy was also the non-executive director of the United Bank of India (UBI) from 2002 to 2005.

