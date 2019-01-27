TMC to fight Lok Sabha polls in 14 states: Derek O'Brien

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all geared up and is making strong efforts to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. TMC leader Derek O'Brien on January 27 announced that the party will fight the elections in 14 states including Odisha. "We are already established in West Bengal but we are also ready to fight for Lok Sabha seats in 14 states. In West Bengal, we will fight on 42 Lok Sabha seats." Talking about the mission of the opposition parties to finish Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said, "19 January was a historic day. In 2019 the BJP will be finished."