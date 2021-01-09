TMC doesn't represent Bengali culture, BJP represents it: J P Nadda

(Additional inputs) Bardhaman (WB), Jan 9 (PTI) Taking a swipe at the TMC for accusing it of trying to 'destroy the Bengali culture', BJP national President J P Nadda on Saturday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee headed Trinamool Congress never represented the Bengali culture rather symbolised 'anarchy and corruption'.

On speculations about cricketer Sourav Ganguly joining the BJP before Bengal elections, Nadda, without naming anyone, said the 'matter will be discussed once it comes before the party'.

Addressing a press conference winding up the day-long visit to the state, the BJP chief said the Bengal's ruling political party is working with 'a criminal instinct and corruption has been institutionalised'.

'The TMC never represented true Bengali culture. It represents anarchy, corruption and extortion.

'The BJP and Syama Prasad Mookherjee represented the true Bengali culture. We live the rich Bengali culture, which talks of what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow,' Nadda told reporters.

He recalled attack on his convoy on way to Diamond Harbour from Kolkata in December to target the ruling dispensation in the state over law and order.

'Last time when I came, how I was welcomed en route to Diamond Harbour, we were attacked as part of a plan by the administration and a political party -- nation witnessed it.

'The (Home) ministry took a strong note of this. Today when I'm here again, I say so far so good,' he added.

He said attack on a protected leader shows the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

'The ruling political party is working with a criminal instinct. Corruption has been institutionalised.

'The point-blank attack on a protected leader like me is a testament to the state of law and order to which a regular citizen is subjected to,' he said at the media interaction in Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district.

Eversince Sourav Ganguly was unanimously elected as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in October 2019 and he had met Union Home minister Amit Shah after that, speculations have been rife about the cricketer joining the saffron party before the state polls which are now only months away.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to the former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly who had undergone angioplasty after suffering a 'mild' heart attack, and enquired about his health.

Amit Shah had also spoken to Ganguly's wife during his time in the hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the noted crickter when he was in a city hospital.

But, replying to a question at the press meet about chances of Ganguly joining the BJP, Nadda, without naming anyone, said the 'matter will be discussed once it comes before the party'.

'When our government comes to power, we will work for the benefit of the farmers. The BJP government will come in West Bengal and we will implement the PM Kisan Yojna and Ayushman Bharat scheme,' Nadda said.

The BJP president had a hectic schedule during his one-day visit to Purba Bardhaman district.

The district accounts for 15 assembly seats, many of which are with the TMC at present. the saffron party is trying to win them in the upcoming state polls.

Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha member Sunil Kumar Mondol recently switched over to the BJP from the TMC.