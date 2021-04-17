TMC broken; Mamata Banerjee sensing defeat, is trying to unite opposition parties: PM

(Eds: Changing intro, adding fresh inputs) Asansol/Gangarampur (WB), Apr 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed the Trinamool Congress party has been broken in the first four phases of polls, and said sensing defeat, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to unite the opposition at the national level against him.

Speaking at an election rally here, in the sprawling industrial town of Asansol, Modi also claimed the Trinamool Congress supremo has an old habit of doing politics with dead bodies and has been trying to politicise the 'unfortunate' death of five people at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district on April 10.

Modi later contended at a rally at Gangarampur in Dakshin Dinajpur, that the Trinamool Congress supremo has been abusing him almost every other day as he raises questions on Trinamool Congresss corruption.

'After four phases, TMC is broken to pieces and `Didi, `bhatija will be vanquished after eight phases of elections (are completed),' Modi said at Asansol. Polling is scheduled in the industrial town in the seventh phase on April 26.

Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek have been spearheading the TMC's campaign in the assembly elections in West Bengal for a third consecutive term for their party.

The prime minister said the people of Bengal have united against you (Banerjee) in this election and will give you a certificate of 'former chief minister' on May 2 which you will be able to hang on the wall of your house.' Modi said the West Bengal chief minister's insensitivity was evident once again in connection with the Cooch Behar firing incident, while referring to an audio tape that went viral on Friday.

Voices resembling Mamata Banerjees and TMC Cooch Behar district president Partha Pratim Roys, who is also the party's candidate for Sitalkuchi, are heard on tape discussing the death of four persons in firing by central forces. The tape indicates Banerjee allegedly asked her district party leader to take out a rally.

'The truth is that Didi thought of her own political gain from the death of people in Cooch Behar she has an old habit of doing politics with dead bodies,' he alleged.

Modi described the Asansol belt, which has workers from various parts of the country, as a `mini-India, but added misrule of successive governments in the state had ruined the place.

He claimed the coal, sand and land mafia have been ruling the roost in Asansol and added that a BJP government in the state will restore law and order and help industries flourish.

'The `bhaipo (nephew) tax that truckers and entrepreneurs of the area have to pay is known to the people of Bengal,' he alleged.

Contending that Banerjee has not been attending most of the meetings between the prime minister and state chief ministers on one pretext or another, Modi said she has also absented herself from two recent meetings on the emerging Covid situation in the country.

He went on to claim his rival Banerjee has stood as a wall between West Bengal's people and central welfare schemes, depriving them of benefits, including from the PM-Kisan and Ayushman Bharat schemes.

Earlier in the day, ahead of his rally at Asansol, the prime minister met family members of eight BJP workers who died in political violence at different parts of West Bengal since 2019.

At the rally at Gangarampur, the prime minister rhetorically said Banerjee's day is never complete without abusing him, listing out the 'abuses' showered on him by the chief minister.

Modi said that whenever he raises the issue of corruption in the ranks of the TMC, Banerjee 'abuses me and says will make me perform squats holding ears.' 'Had you (Banerjee) pulled the ears of extortionists who loot the people of Bengal and asked your beloved nephew to do squats, you would not have had to see this day,' he said.

The prime minister said that on March 19, Banerjee had compared him with ' Duryodhan, Dushyashan (villains in the epic Mahabharata) and dangayee (rioter).' Stating the list was very long, he said that on March 20, the TMC supremo termed him a 'killer of labourers and a rioter' and on March 24, she called the prime minister a 'liar.' Seeking an apology on behalf of the 'cultured people of Bengal' he reminded the rally that Banerjee had on March 25, also termed him the king of killers.

Modi said that while he is not worried about Banerjees abuses, he felt she should care for the culture and ethos of Bengal.

'It is not that she has insulted Modi by using such language she has put to shame the culture, linguistic sweetness and legacy of Bengal,' he said.

Modi said he has been speaking up against the ills faced by Bengals populace under the Mamata Banerjee government, including appeasement politics and insult of backward classes.

