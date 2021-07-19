TMC to broadcast in BJP- rules states, airing Mamata Banerjee's speech

Mamata Banerjee's national movement is finally coming into Live as TMC has launched an outreach program where they are going to airing Mamata Banerjee's 21st July speech at many BJP- led ruled states. This is going to be the first level of an attempt to fulfill the Mamata Banerjee National Ambition which she saw on the West Bengal nation-state assembly polls. Due to covid, the rally is organized virtually in different states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat wherein 32 districts virtually rally will be shown, Assam, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu, arrangements are made by the TMC govt. Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee, National General Secretary TMC, made very clear that TMC will make sure to win in every state of India.