TLC India launches travel scholarship to explore India

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Lifestyle channel TLC India on Monday announced a contest through which they will be giving three winners travel scholarship to explore India.

Along with the scholarship, the channel will make the winners the face of an upcoming show "The Calling".

Talking about the initiative, Zulfia Waris, Vice President Premium and Digital networks, Discovery Communications India, said: "We have kept the contest very simple -- the more creatively boring your entry is, the better is your chance to get the scholarship."

The applicants will have to submit a three-minute video, narrating why their life is dull and boring. The winners will have to spend the next 12 months exploring India.

As the face of "The Calling", the three shortlisted individuals will get a chance to travel eight states in the country.

The first three months of the scholarship will be about travelling across cities as the face of "The Calling" while for the remainder duration, the winners will be required to blog for TLC's social assets.

