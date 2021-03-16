TISSNET Result 2021 to Release Today: Here's What's Next

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) is expected to announce the results of its National Eligibility Test (TISSNET 2021) – entrance exam for admission to the institute today. The result will soon be displayed on the official website, www.tiss.edu. The candidates can check their results at the TISSNET online portal by logging in using their credentials. TISSNET scorecard includes details such as scores, qualifying status, candidate’s name, and roll number will be available.

TISSNET 2021 was held on February 20 at multiple exam centres across the country. It was held in a computer-based mode for 100 multiple-choice questions. The candidates who qualify TISSNET will have to appear for TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI).

TISSNET 2021 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website, www.tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the TISSNET 2021 portal

Step 3: Log in at the candidate’s portal with credentials including application number

Step 4: Submit and download the TISSNET scorecard.

TISSPAT is a programme-specific test which will be conducted for a duration of 45 minutes. Different tests will be conducted depending on the courses selected by the candidates.

The final merit list will be released once the assessments are over. The admission process will begin after that to offer seats to the candidates during the counselling rounds. The selected candidates will have to participate in the document verification process and pay the admission fee to book their seats.

Another entrance exam called TISS MAT will be conducted for two courses including MA Human Resource Management and Labour Relations (HRM and LR) and MA Organisation Development, Change and Leadership (ODCL) of Mumbai campus.

TISSNET is being conducted for admissions to MA, MSc, and integrated degree programmes offered by the institute’s 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland, and Chennai (Banyan).

About TISS:

Tata Institute of Social Sciences is a multi-campus public research university in Mumbai. It is Asia’s oldest institute for professional social work education and was founded in 1936 in then Bombay Presidency of British India as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.