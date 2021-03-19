TISSNET 2021 Result Delayed; Tata Institute of Social Science to Declared The Result on March 25

Mumbai, March 19: The TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021, which was scheduled to be declared today, has been delayed. The TISSNET 2021 will now be declared by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) on March 25 on its official website. Candidates can check results at tiss.edu. TISS View: Re-imagining Futures by Way of People-centred Social Innovation.



The results were expected to be declared on March 19, but the institute issued a revised timetable and postponed them to March 25, 2021. The announcement was made on the official website. The TISSNET examination 2021 was conducted on February 20, 2021, for admission into MA programmes. The admit card for the exam was released on February 9, 2021. Schaeffler India, TISS Tie Up to Provide Skill Training to Graduating Students in Gujarat.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website at tiss.edu.

Click on the link for results on the page

On the display screen, a new page will appear

Aspirants are required to enter their credentials and login

The TISSNET Result 2021 will be displayed.

Candidates are advised to download the results and take its printout for future use.

The duration of the computer-based entrance examination was one hour 40 minutes. The candidates who cleared the TISSNET 2021 will have to appear for the TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT), conducted for a duration of 45 minutes, and TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI). The TISS will then release the merit list. After which, the documents of selected candidates will be verified.