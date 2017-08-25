TISS honours Narang's foundation

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) The Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF) has been honoured by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) for outstanding work in the field of mentoring and coaching at the TISS Leapvault CLO Awards 2017.

The GNSPF was founded and pioneered by 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Gagan Narang.

The award, which is bestowed upon organisations for their exceptional work in significantly impacting individual lives was given to the GNSPF's Gun For Glory Academy for bringing a positive change in society using sports as a medium.

"It is indeed a great honour for us to have received this award. I, on behalf of entire GFG family, would like to thank the jury members and this award for sure will be a huge boost to us and our efforts in promoting shooting in the country," Narang said in a statement on Friday.

"We, as an organisation, strive to change the way sports thrives in this country and the award just proves that we are on the right track. We will continue on our journey of bringing in a change in the way the sport is perceived in a systematic and structured way."

--IANS

ajb/dg