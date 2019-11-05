Tis Hazari court violence: Want Amit Shah should come out and speak, says Randeep Surjewala

Amid the huge protest of Delhi cops at PHQ, while speaking on the issue Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "From past several hours, Delhi Police headquarter is been surrounded by Delhi Police. They are asking for justice. Their families are doing 'dharna' at India Gate. This is for the first time that the law and order in Delhi is unstable. Why Union Home Minister Amit Shah is not coming? What will happen next in our country? We have seen same scenario before as CBI raided on CBI headquarters. We want Amit Shah should come out and speak".