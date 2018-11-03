Tinsukia killings: Vested interest behind attack to derail peace talks with GoI, says Pro-talk ULFA leader Anup Chetia

Pro-talk United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) General Secretary Anup Chetia claimed innocence of the pro-talk ULFA faction and said that there is a vested interest in the Tinsukia killings to disturb the peace process between ULFA and Government of India. Anup Chetia said, "The allegations that BJP leader Shiladitya Dev made that ULFA is also involved in the Tinsukia killings is false. We are in the final stage of the peace process with Government of India; we would not want it to be disturbed. We do not have any weapons, how can we do it. There is some vested interest to derail our peace talks."