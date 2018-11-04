Tinsukia killings: TMC delegation arrives in Dibrugarh to meet victims' kin

An All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation led by Derek O'Brien arrived in Dibrugarh on Sunday. The delegation has arrived to meet kin of the five people killed by ULFA terrorists in Tinsukia. TMC leader Derek O'Brien said, "This is a humanitarian visit. We will spend time with the families. This has been a dastardly killings of the most deprived and the poorest. They have been murdered in cold blood." The Unite Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) terrorists killed five people in Assam's Tinsukia on November 1. Following the attack, All Assam Bengali Youth Students' Federation (AABYSF) called for 12-hour shutdown in Tinsukia.