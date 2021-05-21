Tinder's New AI Feature is Urging Creeps to 'Think Twice' Before Sending 'Offensive' Texts

Aiming to make dating on Tinder more safer, the online dating platform is launching a new AI-induced feature called ‘Are You Sure’ that would help to stop harassment before it starts. Titled ‘Are You Sure? (AYS),’ the new feature will be tracking anything that might contain ‘harmful language,’. It gives user a prompt before they sending a message which it might perceive as harmful. Tinder said the AYS notification has apparently reduced ‘inappropriate language’ in messages on Tinder by 10 percent in early testing.

In a statement, Tinder said “the AI was built based on what members have reported in the past, and it will continue to evolve and improve over time.”

The statement said that members who saw the AYS? prompt were ‘less likely’ to be reported for inappropriate messages over the next month. Hate speech, overtly sexual content and ‘all language that goes against community guidelines’ are what the AI will be flagging, the Daily Mail quoted a source as saying.

Prior to this, Tinder had also rolled out a ‘Does this bother you?’ feature for its users which popped up a message displaying the same every time the AI senses what it considers to be harmful or offensive message received by a user.

As for the AYS, it also uses data what members have earlier marked as improper or offensive in anyway.

“By conveying their expectation for respectful communication, and letting users pause a moment to rethink a message that might offend, Tinder is engaging its community to create a safer platform. And by giving users an easy way to flag harassing messages, this new tool will help Tinder identify — and take action against — those users who are unwilling to act responsibly,” said Scott Berkowitz, president of RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), America’s largest nonprofit anti-sexual assault organization that works with Tinder to help combat sexual assault on its online platforms.

However, in certain cases the algorithm can also make a mistake and messages can be taken out of context. In messages that are used to convey humour or sarcasm, the AI might make a mistake and show a pop up warning, which users can then ignore to proceed with their messaging.

Tinder has been slammed recently across the world for a rise in online harassment incidents , especially against women. It has led to the dating platform to devise AI-designed features to try and make it a safer platform.

