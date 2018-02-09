Timothee Chalamet gets on board for 'The King'

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor Timothee Chalamet has been roped in to essay the role of King Henry V in David Michod's film "The King".

The production for the Plan B-backed drama will start in June. Joel Edgerton and Michod wrote the script for the Netflix film, in which Chalamet will play the young Henry V, reports deadline.com.

After his brother is killed in battle before his coronation, a young king is coronated in the late 1300s. The reluctant ruler wears the crown at a time when England was near a war with France, and the empire is teetering. He rises to the occasion, admirably.

At the moment, Chalamet is looking forward to the Oscars ceremony. He is nominated in Actor in a Leading Role category for "Call Me by Your Name".

The 90th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held on March 4 at the Dolby Theatre here. It will be aired in India live on Star Movies and Star Movies Select on March 5.

