All the Times Rihanna Extended Her Support to ‘External Matters’

Rihanna's seven word tweet on the ongoing farmers' protests in India has taken the country by storm. It led to a series of statements by many international celebrities, including a statement by the UN human rights body asking the Indian government to protect farmers' rights to protest peacefully.

Rihanna’s tweet also got a response from the MEA. It referred to the farmers' protests against the Centre's new farm laws an "internal matter" and called the comments by celebrities such as Rihanna and Amanda Cerny on this issue to be "inaccurate and irresponsible".

This is not the first time Rihanna has spoken out on issues plaguing the world. Let's take a look at all the instances wherein the pop star took a stance on 'external matters':

Rihanna Helped in Building a Research Centre in Barbados

In 2018, Rihanna was entrusted with an ambassadorial role by the government of Barbados.

She was honoured with the ‘Humanitarian of the Year’ award by Harvard University for her involvement in the building of a nuclear medicine research centre in her home country Barbados. The state-of-the-art centre has been deemed revolutionary for diagnosing and treating breast cancer.

Rihanna Tweeted About the Coup in Myanmar

The Myanmar military arrested President Win Myint, leader Aung San Suu Kyi and activists, and then declared a one-year state of emergency in the city of Naypyidaw. Following the overwhelming victory of the National League for Democracy party in the November national elections, the military claimed unfounded election fraud and voting irregularities.

Rihanna tweeted a post in solidarity with the people of Myanmar.

Rihanna’s #EndSARs Hashtag Went Viral in 2017

Aiming to bring attention to the Nigerian Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARs), Rihanna tweeted to dissolve SARs due to their violent practices against the citizens.

Rihanna Voiced Support for Protesters in Sudan

Voicing her support for the protesters in Sudan, Rihanna brought to light the violent practices taken up by President Omar al-Bashir to stop the protests.

Rihanna’s Believe Foundation for Terminally-Ill Children

At the age of 18, Rihanna founded the Believe Foundation, which assists terminally-ill and disadvantaged children worldwide with educational, medicinal, emotional and financial support.

Rihanna Raised Awareness for HIV/AIDS

The pop star has been instrumental in teaming up with UNAIDS to make people aware of HIV. In 2016, she took an HIV test publicly with Prince Harry on World Aids Day.

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation for Youngsters

She founded the Clara Lionel Foundation, which funds effective education and emergency response programs around the world. It works with a motto of improving quality of life for young people across the world.

Rihanna’s Work with Global Partnership for Education

Rihanna is the Ambassador for Global Partnership for Education (GEP), that aims to strengthen education systems in developing countries.

In 2018, she tweeted to leaders of Britain, Norway, France and Australia, which helped her raise $2 billion for the GEP.

Rihanna’s Campaign with UNICEF

Raising emergency resources, Rihanna launched a ‘There for Philippines’ campaign with the UNICEF to help all the children affected by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

Fenty Beauty Made Make-Up an Inclusive Space

Rihanna’s make-up line, Fenty Beauty, aims to make women all over the world feel included. She led an important dialogue for inclusion of women of all shades in the make-up world.

As a youth icon, Rihanna has been bringing attention to various humanitarian crises over the years. Rihanna has actively spoken about upholding democratic values by advocating for people’s right to protest.

Rihanna has also been lauded for launching emergency campaigns, providing relief work, and using her influence for the right reasons.

