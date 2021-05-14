Times Group Chairperson Indu Jain passes away; NHRC takes note of dead bodies in rivers | Top News

Here are the top headlines of the hour: 1. Times Group loses its guiding light, Chairperson Indu Jain leaves for heavenly abode at the age of 84. 2. Vaccine 3. New COVID cases show signs of surge, Centre raises an alarm, says ‘10 states with positivity rate over 25%’ 4. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor backs India’s plan on vaccine gap. Says ‘8 extended interval is beneficial for efficacy standpoint’. 5. As Janata battles for vaccines, but our netas continue to play politics. Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Shashi Tharoor’s spar on Twitter. 6. More deadbodies continue to float in rivers, National Human Rights Commission takes notice, files a PIL in Supreme Court. 7. In another move with respect to transparency in the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana that he is strongly considering the possibility of allowing the live telecast of Supreme Court proceedings. 8. In the biggest indication of the United States returning to pre pandemic life, centre for disease control and prevention says ‘Those who are fully vaccinated no need to wear masks’.