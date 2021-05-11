Timeline of Alleged Murder Charge on Olympic Medalist Sushil Kumar

Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar is in the news for all the wrong reasons. He allegedly thrashed Sagar Rana, a 23-year-old former junior national champion and a part of the senior national camp, to death during a brawl in the Chhatrasal Stadium parking area on 4 May. As India’s trailblazing grappler finds himself embroiled in controversy, we put together a detailed timeline of the events:

Tuesday, 4 May: Sagar Rana Allegedly Beaten to Death by Sushil Kumar

On the night of 4 May, Sagar, who used to compete in the 97 kg Greco-Roman category, lost his life in a scuffle involving two groups outside the Chhatrasal Stadium, which houses the training centre run by Sushil’s father-in-law, Satpal Singh.



Reports emerged that Sagar, along with his friends, Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar, was allegedly beaten up by around 20 men armed with hockey sticks and baseball bats in the parking lot of the stadium premises in North-West Delhi. Sagar succumbed to his concussion injuries early on Wednesday morning, while Sonu and Amit are undergoing treatment at the BJRM Hospital.



It has come to light through the police investigation that Sagar and his friends were tenants in a house reportedly owned by Sushil near the stadium in the Model Town locality. They were asked to vacate as Sagar was not able to pay the rent and that led to friction between the two. Sagar finally vacated the house four months ago and moved elsewhere but he allegedly criticised Sushil for his poor attitude. Sushil was reportedly angry at Sagar, for allegedly calling him names like “badmash” in public and thereby tarnishing his image, The Print reported.

Also Read: Sushil Kumar Named in FIR Regarding Murder at Delhi Stadium

“We have found during investigation that a quarrel had allegedly taken place between Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others in the parking area of the stadium,” Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, Additional DCP of the North-West district said.



“We have been told that Sushil found out from his circle that Sagar was calling him names. He was annoyed and angry that Sagar disrespected him and criticised him in public and in their circle, trying to malign his image of a guru. He feared that he may lose respect, become unpopular in his circle,” a source in Delhi Police told The Print.



Police recorded the statements of all the victims during which they said that Sagar and some of his allies, including injured Sonu, a henchman of gangster Kala Jathedi, were staying in a house linked to Sushil. “Sonu Mahal is a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi and was earlier arrested in a robbery and murder case,” police sources confirmed.

Story continues

Thursday, 6 May: FIR Lodged Against Sushil Kumar for Alleged Murder

The Delhi Police sprung into action and lodged an FIR on grounds of murder, abduction, criminal conspiracy and launched a search operation to locate Sushil, who has gone into hiding. It has been learnt that Sushil left for Haridwar and then Rishikesh after the incident. He stayed at an ashram in Haridwar before returning to Delhi and is now constantly shifting base within the capital.



The Delhi Police said in its statement that on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, information regarding alleged firing inside the Chhatrasal Stadium was received at the Model Town police station. During the investigation, information regarding the death of Sagar and injury to Sonu was received from Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, following which an FIR under Sections 302, 365, 120B of the IPC was registered.



“We have recorded statements of all the victims and they all made allegations against Sushil Kumar,” Sidhu informed the media. “We have lodged an FIR of murder, abduction, criminal conspiracy and are conducting raids to nab Sushil Kumar.”

Also Read: Look-Out Notice for Sushil Kumar Issued by Delhi Police: Report

The FIR states that the police control room got a call around 2 am from Chhatrasal stadium about an alleged “firing incident”. The caller claimed that he saw two men with pistols open firing at others. According to the FIR, when police reached the spot, they found five cars in the parking area but nobody was there inside.



"The crime scene as well as all the five vehicles were inspected. During the inspection, one double barrel loaded gun with five live cartridges were found in one Scorpio and two wooden sticks were also recovered from the spot. All the five vehicles and weapons of offence were seized. The crime scene was further inspected by forensic experts of FSL, Rohini," a senior police official said.



“It was a premeditated attack, planned very well in advance. The men had come armed with [cricket] bats, [hockey] sticks for the attack. We still do not know how many people are involved in this as it is a student compound. Our teams are working on identifying the perpetrators,” he added.

Sunday, 9 May: Accused Sushil Kumar on the Run; Delhi Police Issues LOC

The preliminary probe was to no avail as the Delhi Police wasn’t able to track the accused wrestler. However, they did manage to get their hands on an alleged assailant and one of Kumar’s aides, Prince Dalal, a Jhajjar resident, in the murder case. In the investigation the police recovered a video from his phone in which the faces of all the attackers can be seen.



“Dalal was arrested from the spot and we seized his cellphone, two double-barrel guns along with seven live cartridges of 12 bore from his possession. After investigation, we have found that the guns were registered in the name of one resident of Ashoda village in Haryana’s Jhajjar,” police sources claimed.



The Delhi Police on Sunday evening issued a Look-out-Circular (LoC) against Sushil. “An LOC has been issued. Teams are also conducting raids in Delhi and the neighbouring states. We have possible leads and the suspects will soon be arrested,” a senior officer updated the media on the subsequent course of action.

Sushil Kumar has come under the scanner for his alleged role in a brawl inside the Chhatrasal Stadium complex in north Delhi.

Monday, 10 May: WFI Rues Loss of Reputation Due to Sushil Incident

In his salad days, Sushil had single-handedly pinned Indian wrestling on the world map. But with his alleged involvement in the murder case, Indian wrestling’s reputation has suffered damage.



Sushil holds the distinction of being the country's only two-time Olympic medallist in an individual event and the first Indian to win a wrestling world championship. Sushil’s bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing games ended India’s 56-year-long medal drought at the Olympics.



The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is concerned that the prestige acquired over the years with splendid international performances, with Sushil at the very heart of it, has been severely affected due to the incident.



“Yes, I must say that the image of Indian wrestling has got hurt badly by this. But we have nothing to do with what wrestlers do away from the mat. We are concerned with their on-mat performance,” WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI.

Also Read: WFI to Decide on Tokyo Olympics Preparatory Camp Next Week

“Not only this, but the incident that happened in February had also tarnished the image of Indian wrestling. The sport has struggled hard in earning a reputation because for long wrestlers were known only as a bunch of goons,” Tomar lamented.



The WFI official was referring to coach Sukhwinder Mor’s alleged hand in the murder of five people, including a fellow coach Manoj Malik, in Jaat College in Rohtak district of Haryana.



Inquired on if WFI would axe Sushil from the annual contracts list given his alleged connection with the murder, Tomar said they “were not mulling any such move as of now” and will wait for the police investigation to run its course.

. Read more on Wrestling by The Quint.Timeline of Alleged Murder Charge on Olympic Medalist Sushil Kumar‘Nayattu’ and Kerala’s Political Landscape: Reality or Fallacy? . Read more on Wrestling by The Quint.