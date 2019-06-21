Time to take yoga to villages: PM Modi on 5th International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended International Yoga Day celebrations at Prabhat Tara ground of Jharkhand's Ranchi on Friday. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das was also present at the event. Addressing the massive crowd PM Modi said, "I extend my good wishes to all of you, in India and across the globe, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. Today, lakhs of people have gathered in different parts of the world to celebrate Yoga Day." He further added, "Yoga has been in our country since forever. But this is also true that modern yoga hasn't reached in villages and remote areas of our country the way it should. We should take yoga to villages."