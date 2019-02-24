Time not appropriate for dialogue with Pakistan: Former foreign secretary Shyam Saran

While speaking to ANI on Pulwama terror attack which took place on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir and other related issues, Former foreign secretary and senior fellow of centre for policy research, Shyam Saran said, "This is not the appropriate time for a dialogue. This is something which has really changed the sentiment in India with respect to relationship with Pakistan. Let's hope that in future we will be able to create an environment where both countries see their interest in sitting down and having a dialogue."