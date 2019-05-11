Time magazine's cover is honest version of how PM Modi performed in last 5 years: Salman Khurshid

Congress veteran leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday shared his views on the Time magazine calls Modi 'India's divider-in-chief' in its international edition. Supporting the magazine's headline, he said, "He (PM Modi) projected as a great new hope for India five years ago in the same magazine amongst other people, you can't accept one version and reject another version so the present version, which is I believe an honest version about how he is performing in the last five years and how negative and positive politics has become, because the way he pushed it. This is being said by the Times magazine it means that the world has now finally decided to speak the truth. The truth being spoken in the world media, I hope the truth will be spoken on the 23rd of May by the Indian people as well," said Khurshid. The Time magazine has featured PM Modi on its cover, called him India's "divider in chief", and asked if India can endure five more years of his government.