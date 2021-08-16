Time for India to Review its Foreign Policy, Says Pawar Amid Afghanistan Crisis

Expressing concern over the Afghanistan crisis, former defence minister and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar said on Monday that India needs to be alert and “will have to take precautions in the long run”, adding that it was time for the country to review its foreign policy.

“There was a time when, except for Pakistan and China, our relations with all other neighbouring countries were good. May it be Nepal or Sri Lanka. But today, it is time to review our foreign policy with respect to all other countries. The situation is not good… This is a sensitive issue,” said Pawar, stressing that his party will support the Modi government on the Afghanistan situation as it is a matter of national security.

Taliban closed in on Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul on Sunday, with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country to avoid “bloodshed”.

Taliban takeover has plunged Afghanistan’s future into uncertainty with several countries trying to fly out their natives, while residents rush to Kabul airport in hope of leaving the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) operated a special flight which landed in Kabul on Monday to evacuate stranded Indians, including embassy staff and their families.

People familiar with the development said the government will not put the lives of its staffers at the Indian embassy and Indian citizens in Kabul at any risk and plans have already been finalised in case they require emergency evacuation.

The UN Security Council, under the Presidency of India, will meet again today around 7:30 pm to discuss the grim situation in Afghanistan.

