Time has come for world to say good-bye to single use plastic: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on September 09. While addressing the event, he said, "My government has announced that India will put an end to single use plastic in the coming years. I believe the time has come for even the world to say good-bye to single use plastic. It would make you happy that India has been able to increase its tree cover. Between 2015 to 2017, India's tree and forest cover has increased by 0.8 million hectares."