When time will come, we'll unite and make India great, says Farooq Abdullah after meeting CM Naidu

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi on Saturday. Abdullah said, "The Chief Minister came. He is trying to see whether we can save the diversity of India so that everybody from poor to rich feels that he belongs to this nation. Today, nation is in disarray, the prices have gone high, unfortunately farmers are killing themselves. When time will come, we will unite and make India great. That is our task"