Time has come for us to enhance in-house manufacturing capabilities: General Bipin Rawat

While addressing a gathering in the national capital on Monday, the Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army General Bipin Rawat said, "India has been the largest importer of weapons systems and equipments. Time has come for us to enhance in-house manufacturing capabilities. We are proud to announce about the Defence Corridor that will soon begin to take shape". He further added, "We are currently engaged in wide-ranging collaborations with countries like Brazil and Chile on the western edge and Vietnam on the eastern edge. Countries have shown interest in sharing technology with us".