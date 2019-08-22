Time to celebrate victory of 'forces of peace' against 'forces of war': M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu was accorded with Guard of Honour upon his arrival in Estonia's Tallinn on August 21. President of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid welcomed him on this occasion. While addressing the India-Estonia Business Forum, M Venkaiah Naidu said, "I am happy to bring to you all the warm greetings of the people of India. It is a happy coincidence that both Estonia and India are celebrating many important events this year." "It is indeed a time to celebrate democracy, freedom, victory of the forces of peace against the forces of war," he added.